Through a series of special screenings and events, Geelong Pride Film Festival celebrates both local and international Queer-centric cinema.

With a wide array of contemporary and classic movies, it helps to celebrate Queer-themed films. A perfect opportunity to take friends, family, date (or even meet someone new…) to Melbourne’s much beloved smaller sibling city.

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

When: April 18–28

Where: Geelong, Victoria