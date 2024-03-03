Gender Soup: Body-snatchers Edition

It may be thirty-something degrees outside but it’s never too hot for a piping bowl of gender soup! Join your hostess/bartender/icon Babydoll at this trans community mixer, market and drag “body-snatchers” event, where drag artists swap their iconic looks and makeup styles for one night only! Start off your evening with a bev and some vegan snacks, shop with your local artists and designers in attendance at the trans marketplace until 8.30pm, and then enjoy incredible performances and mingling with community. This event will also be fundraising for an all trans sharehouse in Fitzroy!