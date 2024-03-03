Gender Soup: Body-snatchers Edition

Tamuz Ellazam
March 4, 2024
It may be thirty-something degrees outside but it’s never too hot for a piping bowl of gender soup! Join your hostess/bartender/icon Babydoll at this trans community mixer, market and drag “body-snatchers” event, where drag artists swap their iconic looks and makeup styles for one night only! Start off your evening with a bev and some vegan snacks, shop with your local artists and designers in attendance at the trans marketplace until 8.30pm, and then enjoy incredible performances and mingling with community. This event will also be fundraising for an all trans sharehouse in Fitzroy!

When:  March 8, 2024, 6pm–late
Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $15–$20 + booking fee (free first nations tickets also available)
Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.

