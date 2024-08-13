Genderbility Celebrates Autistic And Gender-Diverse Creatives

Scene Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 13, 2024
Genderbility Celebrates Autistic And Gender-Diverse Creatives
Come down to Newton Neighbourhood Centre to celebrate the launch of the first genderbility zine, from a team of Autistic and Gender Diverse creators. The launch will feature performances by Myth Meltdown, and a Q&A with some of the team who produced the zine. The zine is a result of work conducted through an art and research project begun by Charlie Fern (they/them) looking into methods for supporting the mental health of young people who identify as gender diverse and Autistic.
When: August 30, 2024, 2–4pm
Where: Gadigal Hall, Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, 11/13 Darley Street, Newtown
Tickets: Free (and the zine is free too!)
Accessibility: The Newtown Neighbourhood Centre is wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom. Adjustments will be made to the space to soften lighting.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Fruity Quiz for Fruity People and their Fruity Friends
August 13, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Fruity Quiz for Fruity People and their Fruity Friends
Melbourne Scene What's on
‘Gondola’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
August 12, 2024 | Contributor

‘Gondola’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
Screen Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Bubblegum Listening Party To Remember Trans Icon Sophie
August 10, 2024 | Michael James

Bubblegum Listening Party To Remember Trans Icon Sophie
Arts & Entertainment News Sydney What's on
Thorne Harbour’s Raise The Flag Fundraiser!
August 9, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Thorne Harbour’s Raise The Flag Fundraiser!
Melbourne Scene What's on
Luke and Sassy Scott Are Going On An Australia-Wide Tour!
August 9, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Luke and Sassy Scott Are Going On An Australia-Wide Tour!
Brisbane Melbourne Stage Sydney What's on
Late Night Queer Punk Rock’n’Roll At Crowbar Sydney
August 7, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Late Night Queer Punk Rock’n’Roll At Crowbar Sydney
Sound Sydney What's on