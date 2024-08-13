Genderbility Celebrates Autistic And Gender-Diverse Creatives

Come down to Newton Neighbourhood Centre to celebrate the launch of the first genderbility zine, from a team of Autistic and Gender Diverse creators. The launch will feature performances by Myth Meltdown, and a Q&A with some of the team who produced the zine. The zine is a result of work conducted through an art and research project begun by Charlie Fern (they/them) looking into methods for supporting the mental health of young people who identify as gender diverse and Autistic.
When: August 30, 2024, 2–4pm
Where: Gadigal Hall, Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, 11/13 Darley Street, Newtown
Tickets: Free (and the zine is free too!)
Accessibility: The Newtown Neighbourhood Centre is wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom. Adjustments will be made to the space to soften lighting.
