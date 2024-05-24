There is a girl at the bottom of a well, abandoned, isolated and hidden. Join powerhouse performer and writer Henry Kelly in a one-man transmasculine fairy tale about how loneliness can be a place of self-discovery. Poetic language and movement conveys a journey of transformation, freedom and survival. Directed by George Lazaris, this otherworldly production is not to be missed – and an opportunity to support a venue which will sadly be closing in 2025 to reassess and regroup following a catastrophic fire in 2018 and funding cuts.

Where: La Mamma Courthouse, 349 Drummond Street, Carlton

When: June 12–16, 2024

Tickets: $10 – $40

Accessibility: La Mama Courthouse is wheelchair accessible, but the Heritage Listed building does have a doorway of 1 meter, so if your mobility device is wider than this please contact the theatre directly at [email protected] or (03) 9347 6948. The show has achieved a 50% visual rating so d/Deaf and hard of hearing audiences can have “some engagement with the event” and a 75% aural rating, so blind or low vision audiences “can have close to the full experience of the event.”