Glamour Feud At Universal

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Image: Champagne (left) and Keira Billie (right) from Instagram @champagnedrag

Join the fiercest family face-off at Universal Sydney on Tuesdays. 

Fifty drag queens have been surveyed for Glamour Feud to generate top answers in each category. Now it’s time to take a wild guess at each top answer, surrounded by high heels, high fashion, and most importantly, the highest energy!

Glamour Feud is brought to you by two of Universal’s most gorgeous Queens, Champagne and Keira Billie. The game is free to play with drink vouchers to be won each week. 

For more information, visit the Universal website here.

When: Tuesdays from 7:30 pm 

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

