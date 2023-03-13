Hairspray: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Whether you’re old enough to have seen the original musical or young enough to remember the movie version with Zac-fresh-off-High-School-Musical-Efron, you’re in for a treat.

Hairspray

Coming into Sydney fresh off a season in Melbourne, Hairspray is everything you had hoped for and more. From its polished flowing dialogue and snappy timing to it’s well-rehearsed and sharp choreography performed by a talented cast, you’ll never be bored. While this isn’t necessarily a queer musical, one of the key messages the show hopes to come across is that loving oneself and finding the power in that.

For a better look at the show, read our review.

When: 15th March –2nd April 2023

Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre, 55 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont

Price: $69 – $135