Hairspray: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Sydney What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
March 13, 2023

Whether you’re old enough to have seen the original musical or young enough to remember the movie version with Zac-fresh-off-High-School-Musical-Efron, you’re in for a treat.

Hairspray

Coming into Sydney fresh off a season in Melbourne, Hairspray is everything you had hoped for and more. From its polished flowing dialogue and snappy timing to it’s well-rehearsed and sharp choreography performed by a talented cast, you’ll never be bored. While this isn’t necessarily a queer musical, one of the key messages the show hopes to come across is that loving oneself and finding the power in that.

For a better look at the show, read our review.

When: 15th March –2nd April 2023

Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre, 55 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont

Price: $69 – $135

