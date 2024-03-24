Hairy Mary’s Easter Long Weekend On The Gold Coast

Hairy Mary’s is the latest and only LGBTQIA+ venue now operating on the Gold Coast.

After opening in 2024 the venue has been a huge success with locals flocking to this relaxed, friendly and inclusive place.

Now this Easter they are celebrating with a huge weekend of events.

Hairy Mary’s Easter long weekend

Each week Hairy Mary’s offers a great range of entertainment, from weekend drag shows, to Trivia night on Wednesdays and relaxing Sunday sessions.

Now the Easter long weekend is offering up a fantastic line up at the venue.

Kicking off on Good Friday Hairy Mary’s will host “Spag and Drag” a unique take on your traditional drag show.

Featuring The Golden Girls Of Drag, Carla M’World, Vira Brator and Lucy Lockjaw, guests will enjoy a fabulous meal of spaghetti and three different laugh out loud shows from these fabulous queens.

Sittings are at 3:30pm and 7:00pm, bookings are essential.

Saturday offers a night of music by DJ’s Ashe & Adam Cox. They are joined by drag performers Miss Dee, Cadydeville and the Hairy Mary’s go go dancers.

Sunday will feature the Hairy Mary’s community BBQ.

Hosted by the Gold Coast gay beach volleyball team the event will include a BBQ, raffles and music from 3:00pm.

When: March 29 – April 1

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach

Bookings: www.hairymarys.com.au