Hans: An Intimate Evening With an International Superstar

A Fringe Festival favourite international superstar, sex symbol and piano accordionist, Hans of America’s Got Talent fame is heading to the beautiful Brunswick Ballroom for a very intimate & entertaining evening as part of Midsumma Festival 2025.
Dripping in glitter and dazzling diamonds, join the fabulous multi-hyphenate singer Hans for a musical night to remember, featuring captivating performances and a variety of special and spectacular guests.
Hans: International Superstar
24-25 January 2025, 7pm & 9:30pm
Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick
