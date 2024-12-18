Hans: An Intimate Evening With an International Superstar

Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
Hans: An Intimate Evening With an International Superstar
Image: supplied by Midsumma

A Fringe Festival favourite international superstar, sex symbol and piano accordionist, Hans of America’s Got Talent fame is heading to the beautiful Brunswick Ballroom for a very intimate & entertaining evening as part of Midsumma Festival 2025.

Dripping in glitter and dazzling diamonds, join the fabulous multi-hyphenate singer Hans for a musical night to remember, featuring captivating performances and a variety of special and spectacular guests.

Hans: International Superstar

24-25 January 2025, 7pm & 9:30pm
Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick

Tickets: $65

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

CHTHONIC CHORUS
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

CHTHONIC CHORUS
Melbourne Scene What's on
Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour
Melbourne Scene What's on
QRAVE: The Performance
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

QRAVE: The Performance
Melbourne Scene What's on
QRAVE: The Exhibition
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

QRAVE: The Exhibition
Melbourne Scene What's on
Truth to Power Café
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Truth to Power Café
Melbourne Scene What's on
Homophonic! Celebrates 15 Years
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Homophonic! Celebrates 15 Years
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on