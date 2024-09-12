Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)

Chloe Sargeant
September 12, 2024
Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)
Image: Image: Supplied.

A much needed reprieve from Sydney’s cloudy skies has just docked at Pyrmont. All aboard Sydney Queer Irish’s Daytime boat bash, Harbour Hoopla!

Enjoy the sun (and booze) soaked bash and delectable food, and set sail for a legendary Saturday arvo to kick off summer. Be sure to rock the boat, dance your heart out with irresistible music from DJs Alex Dugan and Johny Blue Boy, and witness incredible performances from the fabulous Virgo.

It’s hosted by SQI, Sydney’s hottest social group for the Irish LGBTQIA+ community either living or passing through Sydney. They’re known for hosting a number of social events including their outrageously fun themed parties like Bitchcraft, St. Paddy’s Gay and of course their iconic annual Harbour Hoopla since 2016.

So hop on the entertainment-packed boozy cruise, take in Sydney’s dazzling skyline sunset and hold onto your hats for an exciting escapade at sea, whether you’re looking to meet the one, just have some fun or even recreate your own “I’m king of the world!” moment. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Queer Irish (@sqirish)

Don’t miss the Harbour Hoopla boat and book your tickets now!

When: September 28,2024, 1:15 – 5:30 PM

Where: Casino Wharf, Pyrmont

Tickets :$90 + bf

