Heart Of The Man Set For Gold Coast Premiere This Month

Gold Coast What's on
Michael James
March 30, 2024
Image: Image: Screen Inc

Earlier this month Brisbane queer film Heart Of The Man hosted its world premiere in Brisbane.

Now the film is set for a Gold Coast debut later this month at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

Heart Of The Man to screen at HOTA

Heart Of The Man is a unique and powerful LGBTQIA+ film. Shot in Brisbane it features a predominantly LGBTQIA+ and Aboriginal cast and is set to make a huge mark on the Australian Film Industry.

The film is a touching story of a young man pushed to become a professional boxer in the shadow of his father as he struggles to find his own pathway in life.

Earlier this month the film launched in Brisbane with the stars and creator of the film to rave reviews.

This April Matt Young, who plays the role of theatre owner Joey will greet attendees at the at the Home Of The Arts for the Gold Coast screening.

When: Friday April 19, 1pm & Monday April 22 3:30pm

Where: HOTA – Home Of The Arts

Tickets: Available to purchase online

