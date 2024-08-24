History Of House At Sydney Fringe Festival

An exhilarating trip through the history of dance music with ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator and three-time Grammy®-winners Soweto Gospel Choir. “a 100% must-see this Fringe” ★★★★★ The Clothesline

History of House, a collaboration between ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator and three-time Grammy®-winners Soweto Gospel Choir, is an exhilarating trip through the history of dance music.

Prepare for music-loving sensory overload. Take the world’s greatest gospel choir who have performed live with stars including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Bono, Queen and Celine Dion, add in some funky 70s disco, sprinkle in some 80s pop and then strap in to be schooled in house music, from the mid 80s, through the 90s, to the end of the millennium. Behind the decks is Groove Terminator, one of Australia’s biggest DJs, who has produced dance music and captivated dancefloors for more than three decades.

History of House is a dancefloor-exploding celebration of dance music through the decades, reimagined and reignited.

Best Music Overall Award Winner, Adelaide Fringe 2020

Best Music & Musicals Weekly Award, Fringe World 2024

Perth Now Critics’ Choice Weekly Award, Fringe World 2024

“Collabs don’t come more epic than this”

★★★★★ Hi Fi Way

“Nothing prepares you for the sensory overload you experience as you travel through the musical ages of the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s all the way through to the end of the millennium.”

★★★★★ Glam Adelaide

When? 30 August-29 September

Where? Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter

Tickets? $69-83