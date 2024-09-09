HOMO turns 3!

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 9, 2024
HOMO turns 3!
Image: Image: homoevents/ Instagram

This Grand Final Long Weekend it’s time to bring out the party hats, balloons and cake, because HOMO is turning 3!

Celebrate with a production of epic proportions as DJs Baby Bear (SYD) Boy Blewe Elbain Jason Conti Jesse Boyd Teknofag  and Tonky grace the stage alongside Gogo dancers and performances.

It’s still Melbourne, so come dressed as cozy as you like, ’cause once you’re inside there’s a cloakroom so you can get down to your birthday party best and dance the night away without freezing on your way home in the wee hours.

When: September 27, 2024, 10pm – 6am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets:$47.95–$84.39
Accessibility: Chasers Nightclub is not wheelchair accessible.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Club Riot September
September 8, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Club Riot September
Melbourne Sound What's on
Josephine Mead: Matrimony
September 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Josephine Mead: Matrimony
Melbourne Scene What's on
Titanique: A Campy, Glittery Love Letter to Celine Dion
September 6, 2024 | Michael James

Titanique: A Campy, Glittery Love Letter to Celine Dion
Arts & Entertainment Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure
September 6, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure
Melbourne Stage What's on
‘Victoria’s Pride’ 2024-25 Street Festival & Stacked Regional Line Up Announced
September 5, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

‘Victoria’s Pride’ 2024-25 Street Festival & Stacked Regional Line Up Announced
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne News Scene Events Victorian News What's on
Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition!
September 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition!
Melbourne Scene What's on