HOMO turns 3!

This Grand Final Long Weekend it’s time to bring out the party hats, balloons and cake, because HOMO is turning 3!

Celebrate with a production of epic proportions as DJs Baby Bear (SYD) Boy Blewe Elbain Jason Conti Jesse Boyd Teknofag and Tonky grace the stage alongside Gogo dancers and performances.

It’s still Melbourne, so come dressed as cozy as you like, ’cause once you’re inside there’s a cloakroom so you can get down to your birthday party best and dance the night away without freezing on your way home in the wee hours.

When: September 27, 2024, 10pm – 6am

Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets:$47.95–$84.39

Accessibility: Chasers Nightclub is not wheelchair accessible.

** This event is strictly 18+**