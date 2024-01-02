Homophonic! 2024

Tamuz Ellazam
January 2, 2024
Homophonic! 2024

Celebrate the great queer composers of today at Homophonic! celebrating our queer stories by “writing them down, and singing them out loud.” Directed and presented by Miranda Hill and performed by the Consort of Melbourne and the Homophonic! Chamber Ensemble, it features new compositions by queer artists, including an electro-acoustic piece about the joy of rebellious, ageing queer women written by Sophie Rose and performed by Midsumma-Homophonic! Pride Prize-winner soprano Judith Dodsworth, new works paying homage to senior members of the community, and the premiere of Kevin March’s new work developed at UKARIA, The Unknown Swimmer.

When: February 9 – 11, 2023,
Friday and Saturday: 7.30 – 9.50pm
Saturday relaxed performance: 2–4.20pm
Sunday: 4–6.20pm
Where: La Mama Courthouse, 349 Drummond Street, Carlton
Tickets: $10–$40
Accessibility: Homophonic will present relaxed performance (Saturday 2pm) and the Audio Described performance (Friday 7.30pm). La Mama Courthouse is wheelchair accessible up to 1m wide mobility devices. If you require further accessibility information contact [email protected] or (03) 9347 6948.

