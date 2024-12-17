Homophonic! Celebrates 15 Years

Performed by the Consort of Melbourne, and the Homophonic! Ensemble, Homophonic! is bringing the disco ball to the concert hall and raising the roof for their 15th trailblazing year.

Get ready for a night of queer chamber music featuring the 2025 Pride Prize performed by pianist Jacob Abela; alongside new works by Aaron Wyatt, Quin Thompson, and new RESPECT works.

Celebrate the lives of LGBTIQ+ seniors in song including super gay icons of classical music.

Homophonic!

7 February 2025, 7pm–8 February 2025, 1 & 5pm

Theatre Works, St Kilda

Tickets: $35