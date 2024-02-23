Homos, or Everyone in America: Pride Guide 2024

Jordan Seavey’s viscerally honest, sexually charged, deeply emotional play, takes a gay relationship and puts it under the microscope where a complex microcosm of love, sex and politics is revealed.

Set in New York on a timeline that jumps back and forth between 2006 and 2011, Homos, Or Everyone In America’s two protagonists, known only as The Writer and The Academic, try to construct a relationship from an inauspicious, alcohol-infused bar hook-up. What they discover is that love doesn’t exist inside a bubble — there are still all the other parts of life to contend with.

The story is told in non-chronological fragments that feel disconnected at first but eventually come together to reveal the whole picture. However, Seavey’s play isn’t really about the big picture, it’s about the pieces, the individual moments, the many mischievous devils in the details.

Seavey writes with extraordinary and very surprising candour. This is not a play for pearl-clutchers. It is raw and real, though in that not necessarily morbid. In fact, it is frequently laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Homos, Or Everyone In America explores themes of monogamy and sexual freedom, personal and social politics, and the fragility that makes all experiences of love ultimately the same — gay, straight or other.

When: Until March 9

Where: New Theatre, 542 King St, Newtown