Horrorween Festival 2023

Douglas Magaletti
July 27, 2023
Image: GAYM Entertainment Facebook

Horrorween Festival, Australia’s largest Queer Halloween dance party is back at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the second year. 

Featuring performances by drag stars Kween Kong, Hannah Conda, and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

“Step into a world where fantasy meets fright, where acceptance and self-expression reign supreme. Prepare yourself for heart-stopping shows, jaw-dropping production and the best local and international DJ talent to keep you dancing all night long,” said organisers.

For more information, visit their website.

When: Saturday, October 28

Where: Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park, Sydney

