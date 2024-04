By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Hospo workers have it rough, so Universal has decided to treat you with a drag show and cheap drinks.

RSA card holders are entitled to $5 drinks and dazzling performances with a rotating schedule by Faux Fur, Marilyn Mootrub, and Jacqui St Hyde, with shows starting at 10 PM!

Bookings and information are available here.

When: Mondays, 10 PM until late

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst