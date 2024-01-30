A smash hit at Midsumma 2023, Hot Summer Nights! circus cabaret show features an outrageously fantastic, hand-picked cast of some of Australia’s best circus performers and is hosted by the brilliant, multi-award-winning cabaret sensation Tash York.

Filled with mind-bending visuals, astonishing feats of physical skill and incredible vocals, Hot Summer Nights! is a wild tribute to those long, warm evenings and is a night of entertainment you are sure not to forget.

January 30, February 3

January 30, February 3

Gasworks Arts Park – Gasworks Theatre, 1–35 Graham Street, Albert Park