I Want It That Gay

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
So, picture it… (if you’re old enough), It’s 1998 and the Spice Girls are on television. You think to yourself, “Oh my god, I don’t want to be Sporty Spice, I want to be WITH her!”

This reimagining of 1990–2000s pop hits put them through a Queer lens is an always funny, and at times heartbreaking, way popular culture shapes what is it and is not ok to be. 

When: January 30–February 3

Where: Theatre Works Corner Acland Street and St Leonards Avenue, St Kilda

