I’m Queer…Get Me Out Of Here!: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Have you ever watched that one TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and thought to yourself, ‘but what if it were queer?’

Well, wonder no more as the good folks at Universal have brought you that with their regularly occurring event, I’m Queer…Get Me Out of Here!

Hosted by the talented Tina Bikki and Spacehorse, these fabulous ladies will be introducing a new set of drag campers every Thursday night. Witness as they come face to face with the Lost Universal URN that has the power to determine their fate!

This a fun event to mark on your calendar as a regular Thursday night thing to do.

When: From 10 pm – 11:45 pm every Thursday night until 31st August 2023

Advertisements

Where: Universal, 85 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Free