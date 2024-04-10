Inqueersition

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 10, 2024
Inqueersition
Image: Inqueersition Queer Trivia From Instagram @thebeardedtit

The Bearded Tit is back with its famous queer trivia “Inqueersition” on Tuesday nights. 

Hosted by the one and only C Benny, test your knowledge and put those random fun facts on display. 

Winning is not everything at The Tit, and prizes can be won for more than just correct answers. Even better, this queer trivia is completely free to play. You can play by yourself, or if you need extra help, gather a team.

For more information, visit The Bearded Tit Facebook page here. 

When: Tuesdays, 7 pm. 

Where: 183 Regent St, Redfern

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Sundays At Ching-A-Lings
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Sundays At Ching-A-Lings
Scene Sydney What's on
POOF DOOF Sydney
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

POOF DOOF Sydney
Sound Stage Sydney What's on
ARQ Sydney
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

ARQ Sydney
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Angel Currency At The Bearded Tit
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Angel Currency At The Bearded Tit
Scene Sydney What's on
Drag Me Out Saturdays
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

Drag Me Out Saturdays
Scene Stage Sydney What's on