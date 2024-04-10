The Bearded Tit is back with its famous queer trivia “Inqueersition” on Tuesday nights.

Hosted by the one and only C Benny, test your knowledge and put those random fun facts on display.

Winning is not everything at The Tit, and prizes can be won for more than just correct answers. Even better, this queer trivia is completely free to play. You can play by yourself, or if you need extra help, gather a team.

For more information, visit The Bearded Tit Facebook page here.

When: Tuesdays, 7 pm.

Where: 183 Regent St, Redfern