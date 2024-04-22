Jackie Daniels Trivia At Kinselas

Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Image: From Instagram @thejackiedaniels

Make your way over to the iconic Kinselas Hotel for Thursday Trivia. 

The fantastic night is hosted by none other than the fabulous Jackie Daniels. She is big, she is funny, she is inappropriate, and she is everything you want for a night of trivia. 

Get ready, glam up, gather a team, and run to the Kinselas for a 7:30 pm start. 

For more information, visit the Kinselas website here. 

When: Thursdays, 7:30 pm 

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst

