January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024

Closet is here to start your year in style with their big New Years Day celebration, taking over the entire Gasometer Hotel for the sixth year! With an always unbeatable lineup of DJs and performers, you won’t want to miss the first event of 2024, setting the scene for the year to come. Tickets always sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to party from day to night under (or not under) the retractable roof!

When: 1 January, 2024, 2 pm – 1 am

Where: The Gasometer Hotel (Whole Venue), 484 Smith Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Onsale November 22, 2023 from 9am $45–$55 + booking fee

Accessibility: Unfortunately The Gasometer is only partially wheelchair accessible downstairs. For accessibility inquiries contact the event directly via Facebook or Instagram, or email [email protected]