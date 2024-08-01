Jens Radda Presents ‘Skank Sinatra’ at Sydney Fringe

August 1, 2024
Jens Radda Presents ‘Skank Sinatra’ at Sydney Fringe
Image: Supplied by Jens Radda

Australia’s queen of cabaret returns to Sydney with her award-winning cabaret that has been sweeping the country by storm. Jens Radda’s glamorous, hilarious and fiercely clever show won Best Cabaret in Adelaide, was nominated for Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre in Sydney Fringe 2023, and takes audiences on a whirlwind theatrical journey from South Africa to Berlin to Australia, all while reinventing Sinatra’s classics through saucy modern twists.

Featuring Jens’ soaring live vocals and piano mastery, this theatrical production serves a meticulously crafted script, stunning costumes, infectious big band tracks and plenty of camp elegance.

“This fabulous cabaret Queen is stamping her mark across every major city in Australia. Make sure to go see Jens Radda wherever you can.” (WhatsOnSydney)

★★★★★ “Skank Sinatra is sassy, sexy and sensational” Out In Perth

★★★★★ “A fusion of classic charm and contemporary wit” Such Cliche Theatre

★★★★★ “A show-stopper” Isolated Nation 

When? 20-21 September
Where? Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Tickets? $29pp

