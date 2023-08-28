Stunningly elegant, highly intelligent and outrageously funny Jens Radda (ABC TV) returns to Sydney with his new comedy drag cabaret show. Following a sell-out Melbourne season, this “marvel to watch” (ArtsHub) and “queer celebration” (The Age) premiers at Sydney Fringe, featuring soaring vocal and piano performances by international cabaret drag artist Jens Radda.

For more information visit their website at sydneyfringe.com/events/jens-radda-skank-sinatra

When: September 12 to 16, 9pm

Where: Castlereagh Boutique Hotel, 169 Castlereagh Street, Sydney