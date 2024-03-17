Join The Brisbane Hustlers For “Are You Smarter Than A Rugby Forward?”

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
March 17, 2024
Join The Brisbane Hustlers For “Are You Smarter Than A Rugby Forward?”
Image: Image: Facebook

Since their inception the Brisbane Hustlers have gone from strength to strength as our local inclusive rugby team.

But outside of the game the team have fostered a wonderful sense of community, family and inclusion in Brisbane.

When they aren’t tearing up the rugby field the team they host a series of fundraising events that both help the team reach their goals and bring the community together.

Brisbane Hustlers to host their annual trivia night

One of the main highlights of the teams social calendar is their annual trivia night.

This hilarious night of entertainment and good fun brings friends and supporters of the team together each year.

The event is another created to help the team fundraise towards their regular trip to compete in the Bingham Cup, this year in Rome.

And what better way to fundraise than a night of trivia?

Come along and join the Hustlers to prove your prowess as the next trivia masters to take home the crown.

And most importantly answer the question, are you smarter than a rugby forward?

When: Saturday April 6

Where: Norths Rugby Club – 150 Shaw Rd, Wavell Heights

Tickets: Available to purchase and book online

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Watch Game On Mole Recorded Live In Brisbane
March 16, 2024 | Michael James

Watch Game On Mole Recorded Live In Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Join The Brisbears Sunday Social This April
March 16, 2024 | Michael James

Join The Brisbears Sunday Social This April
Brisbane What's on
Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care
March 14, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care
Melbourne What's on
Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
Brisbane Gold Coast What's on
Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
Brisbane What's on
Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
Melbourne Stage What's on