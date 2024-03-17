Join The Brisbane Hustlers For “Are You Smarter Than A Rugby Forward?”

Since their inception the Brisbane Hustlers have gone from strength to strength as our local inclusive rugby team.

But outside of the game the team have fostered a wonderful sense of community, family and inclusion in Brisbane.

When they aren’t tearing up the rugby field the team they host a series of fundraising events that both help the team reach their goals and bring the community together.

Brisbane Hustlers to host their annual trivia night

One of the main highlights of the teams social calendar is their annual trivia night.

This hilarious night of entertainment and good fun brings friends and supporters of the team together each year.

The event is another created to help the team fundraise towards their regular trip to compete in the Bingham Cup, this year in Rome.

And what better way to fundraise than a night of trivia?

Come along and join the Hustlers to prove your prowess as the next trivia masters to take home the crown.

And most importantly answer the question, are you smarter than a rugby forward?

When: Saturday April 6

Where: Norths Rugby Club – 150 Shaw Rd, Wavell Heights

Tickets: Available to purchase and book online