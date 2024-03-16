Join The Brisbears Sunday Social This April

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
March 16, 2024
Image: Image: Facebook

Looking for a relaxed environment to socialise and make new friends?

Brisbears Sunday Social is the perfect place to unwind.

Come along and join the group again this April for another fun afternoon of socialising with likeminded friends.

Brisbears Social at the Brunswick Hotel

Every month the Brisbears host their regular social event, the Sunday Social.

Billed as a casual gathering to allow people to mix and mingle the event is a casual afternoon in their regular calendar.

Held at The Brunswick Hotel this inclusive event welcomes all bears, including their admirers and friends.

The April event will take place on Sunday the 7th of April at 2pm and is regularly held on the first Sunday of every month.

So come along and join the bears!

When: Sunday April 7, 2pm

Where: The Brunswick Hotel

Tickets: Not Required

