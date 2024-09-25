Join The Queensland Camping Bears For Their 2025 Calendar Launch

Michael James
September 25, 2024
Join The Queensland Camping Bears For Their 2025 Calendar Launch
Image: Image: Supplied

Join the Queensland Camping Bears for an afternoon party at Hairy Mary’s to launch their 2025 calendar this month.

Each year the group of queer camping enthusiasts release their calendar as a fundraiser for the volunteer lead group.

The group welcome anyone from the community who enjoys getting out and about to explore the great outdoors at any of their events across the state.

Image: Supplied

This year the calendar will launch at the Gold Coast’s only LGBTQIA+ venue, Hairy Mary’s with an afternoon BBQ, local DJ’s and drinks, with special thanks to the Brisbane Pride Festival Community Grants program supporting this years calendar.

So come along and grab your copy of the calendar, featuring stunning images by Dylan Hodgon of HDGImage Photography and purchase your copy for $20.

Queensland Camping Bears
Image: Supplied

When: Sunday October 6, 2pm

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach

Tickets: It’s free!

For more information about Queensland Camping Bears head to their website.

 

