Join The Thick ‘N’ Juicy Hunky Santa Party In Brisbane

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
October 20, 2024
Image: Image: Facebook
Thick ‘N’ Juicy are bringing another huge dance party to Brisbane to celebrate Christmas in December with an unforgettable night.
THICK ‘N’ JUICY dance parties are home to a big family of beautiful men and their LGBTQIA+ friends, everyone is welcome in their home!
Join them for a massive Xmas dance party at the amazing Wonderland Brisbane with loads of jolly hunks ready to ho ho ho!
The event will feature high profile DJ’s, amazing performers, delicious GoGo dancers and an incredible production.
When: Sunday December 22, 9pm-3am
Where: Wonderland, 633 Ann St, Fortitude Valley

