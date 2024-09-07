Josephine Mead: Matrimony

Multi-disciplinary artist Josephine Mead explores the meaning of Matrimony as a ritual of love and union through a queer perspective in a stunning installation of thirty paintings and a stunning brass sculpture crafted from over 2,000 wedding rings, featuring a stunning sound score composed by Dandenong-based musicians Ben Howard and Lilith Becker. For the exhibition’s opening, guests are invited to “bring a symbol of love, one that will form part of the ongoing exhibition”.

Walker Street Gallery & Arts Centre, Corner Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong

Tickets: Free! Booking encouraged.

Accessiblity: The Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre is wheelchair accessible via an alternative entrance. Please email [email protected] if you have any accessibility requirements. If you require an Auslan interpreter, please let the organisers know at least four days before the event.