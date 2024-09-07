Josephine Mead: Matrimony

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 7, 2024
Josephine Mead: Matrimony

Multi-disciplinary artist Josephine Mead explores the meaning of Matrimony as a ritual of love and union through a queer perspective in a stunning installation of thirty paintings and a stunning brass sculpture crafted from over 2,000 wedding rings, featuring a stunning sound score composed by Dandenong-based musicians Ben Howard and Lilith Becker. For the exhibition’s opening, guests are invited to “bring a symbol of love, one that will form part of the ongoing exhibition”.

Exhibition Opening: September 21, 2024 7–9pm
Exhibition: September 24 – November 15, 2024, 12–4pm Tuesday–Friday
Where: Walker Street Gallery & Arts Centre, Corner Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong
Tickets: Free! Booking encouraged.
Accessiblity: The Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre is wheelchair accessible via an alternative entrance. Please email [email protected] if you have any accessibility requirements. If you require an Auslan interpreter, please let the organisers know at least four days before the event.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Titanique: A Campy, Glittery Love Letter to Celine Dion
September 6, 2024 | Michael James

Titanique: A Campy, Glittery Love Letter to Celine Dion
Arts & Entertainment Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure
September 6, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure
Melbourne Stage What's on
‘Victoria’s Pride’ 2024-25 Street Festival & Stacked Regional Line Up Announced
September 5, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

‘Victoria’s Pride’ 2024-25 Street Festival & Stacked Regional Line Up Announced
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne News Scene Events Victorian News What's on
Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition!
September 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition!
Melbourne Scene What's on
‘Ken’s Dream House’: A Provocative, Adults-Only Cabaret Spectacle!
September 4, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Ken’s Dream House’: A Provocative, Adults-Only Cabaret Spectacle!
Arts & Entertainment Drag Stage Sydney What's on
TransTrans Exhibition at the Victorian Pride Centre
September 3, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

TransTrans Exhibition at the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne Scene What's on