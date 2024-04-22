Kinselas Hotel Happy Hour 

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Image: Via Instagram @kinselas

The hottest Happy Hour is here at the Kinselas Hotel!

Start your night right with $6 House Drinks from 7-9 pm every day of the week. Beer, wines, and spirits will be on offer, so grab a group of friends and head over to the Kinselas Hotel. 

With high art deco ceilings and a striking atmosphere, Kinselas is one of Sydney’s most iconic venues with an intriguing history. So kick back, relax, and enjoy a few drinks. 

When: 7 days a week, 7-9 pm 

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst

