La Cage Aux Folles – What’s On In Queer Sydney

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, La Cage aux Folles, returns to Sydney this April 19 at the State Theatre. Originally created by Broadway icons Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame) and Harvey Feirstien (Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy) in 1983, Showtune Productions’ talented Australian cast is set to make you laugh hysterically with their acclaimed cast and production team.

Based on the Jean Poiret French play of the same name, La Cage aux Folles follows a gay couple and owners of a St Tropez drag club, as they entertain their straight son’s fiancé and her ultra-conservative family. These two extreme-opposite household dynamics have provided a fabulous and chaotic story to the amusement of audiences worldwide.

Tony Award-Winning Musical

Being the first Broadway musical to centre on a homosexual couple, the original production ran for four years and won six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

This production intends to continue its legacy in celebrating gay and queer culture, with its story and iconic songs including the gay anthem, ‘I Am What I Am.’

The Australian Production includes direction from Riley Spadaro (The Italians, This Bitter Earth) and choreography by Veronica Beattie George (The Boy From Oz, Guys and Dolls), starring Paul Capsis (five-time Helpmann award winner) and Michael Cormick (Beauty and The Beast, The Phantom Of The Opera).

Advertisements

The cast also features talented screen and stage performers Zoë Ventoura, Noah Mullins and Lucia Mastrantone.

“It is so wonderful to have La Cage aux Folles play the gorgeous historic State Theatre, a match made in heaven,” said Producer David M. Hawkins. =

La Cage Aux Folles

Where: Sydney State Theatre, 47-51 Market Street, Sydney, City of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

When: April 19, 2023 – April 23, 2023

Tickets: $49.95 – $ 119.95, Click here.





