Melbourne Scene
Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

In the haunting walls of Abbotsford Convent, Forest Collective presents its latest sell-out show from 2024: an immersive opera-ballet & piano concerto exploring the fabled Labyrinth.

Through this otherworldly theatrical journey, you will descend into an electrifying dance-opera version of the labyrinth in Greek mythology.

Calling all mythology fanatics and anybody looking for a dazzlingly unique classical show to come and witness first-hand; the thrilling ordeal of Theseus, Ariadne and her half-brother, the Minotaur.

31 January–2 February, 4, 6–8 February 2025, 9pm (+Sat 4pm)
Magdalen Laundry, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets: $35-$55

 

