Lady Lazarus launch Pint of VB

Only formed in September 2023, Lady Lazarus continue their meteoric rise in the Australian punk scene with the launch of their second single Pint of VB. Supported by Milk Sick, Scud, Southern Crustacean and Crushed Lavender, this raw and ferocious band are here, they’re “queer, and ready for a beer (preferably VB)”. Stream the single and get ready for what will be the final show in a four-city national tour, just the first of many for these up-and-coming sensations!