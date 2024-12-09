Last Melbourne Sundaylicious of The Year

Tamuz Ellazam
December 10, 2024
Send 2024 off with the warm and welcoming queer Melbourne crowd it deserves at the last Sundaylicious of the year!

With early bird tickets sold out even before any performers are announced you know you need to hurry or risk missing out.

There are always fabulous DJs, a fun and friendly crowd, all wrapped in the big beautiful bow of Sundaylicious’ hospitality!

Sundaylicious December: Melbourne

When: December 15, 2024 3–11pm
Where: The Precinct Hotel, 60 Swan Street, Cremorne
Tickets: $33.08 or $25.66 with a group discount
Accessibility: The Precinct Hotel is wheelchair accessible.

