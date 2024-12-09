Last Melbourne Sundaylicious of The Year

Send 2024 off with the warm and welcoming queer Melbourne crowd it deserves at the last Sundaylicious of the year!

With early bird tickets sold out even before any performers are announced you know you need to hurry or risk missing out.

There are always fabulous DJs, a fun and friendly crowd, all wrapped in the big beautiful bow of Sundaylicious’ hospitality!

Sundaylicious December: Melbourne



When:

Where: The Precinct Hotel, 60 Swan Street, Cremorne

Tickets: $33.08 or $25.66 with a group discount

Accessibility: The Precinct Hotel is wheelchair accessible.

