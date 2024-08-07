Late Night Queer Punk Rock’n’Roll At Crowbar Sydney

Maverick event promoters Queer As Fvck have teamed up with inveterate Sydney institution Crowbar to bring together a new late night live event bringing those queer friendly punk rock vibes to the front bar – for free entry!

Kicking things off are a kick ass lineup featuring Mongrel Reggae/Indie/Punk collective FIST (Newcastle), punk rock hooligans The Limited, the indescribably beautiful queer party band Gaia Rising, and sexy funk-rock meisters No Illuminati.

Hosted by ‘drag scrag’ Aunty Vesna and ladies man extraordinaire Antonio Mantonio with drag king performances by Mr Mantonio and young stud Mr Dorian Blue, this is going to be a stellar opportunity to immerse yourself in original queer friendly live performance art.

Performer Cat, from No Illuminati, enthused: “Playing at QAF events is always a vibe!”

Hard and dirty or chilled down and soulful

“The QAF crew and audience let us take the sound to new places – we can go hard and dirty, we can chill it down and keep it soulful, and they are 100% with us for the entire show.

“Every show we play for QAF, we come away feeling blissed out on the love and good energy in the room and we are just so grateful to be part of a night that nurtures local and queer talent.”

Queer/gender diverse original music and drag artists

QAF is a Sydney-based live music event that provides a platform for queer/gender diverse original music and drag artists.

“This event provides a platform for all of that,” Cat notes.

“Aunty V and the crew have made space for a community where some of the most vulnerable members of society can gather in safety and solidarity, share art, feel human, and feel connected through music, and be their authentic selves.

“It is an honour to be part of this night and to be part of saying yes to love and yes to being authentically who you are.”

When? Friday August 24, 11pm-3am

Where? Crowbar Sydney, 345 Parramatta Road, Leichhardt NSW 2040

Tickets? Free