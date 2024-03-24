Library Up Late X Rennie Ellis

As part of the 2024 RISING program comes an opportunity to party loudly in the spirit of one of Melbourne’s most beloved documentarians of community, Rennie Ellis. No librarians will shush you as you dance and party the night away under the stunning State Library dome with performances by DJ Gavin Campbell and DJ MxRixk, Crew-X and House of Diesel, Rara Zulu and Voices of Halo while enjoying access to the stunning Melbourne Out Loud: Life through the lens of Rennie Ellis exhibition.

When: June 7, 2024, 7–10 pm

Where: Victoria Gallery, State Library of Victoria, 328 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $15

Accessibility: The State Library Victoria is wheelchair accessible.

**This event is for patrons aged 18+ only **