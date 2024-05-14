Locals Night At The Boundary

Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Locals Night At The Boundary
Image: The Boundary From Instagram @theboundaryhotel

Head on down to The Boundary Hotel in Brisbane’s West End for a classic pub feed. 

From Monday to Thursday weekly, tuck into a delicious meal paired with your choice of beverage for only $20. Feast away on a chicken parmi or schnitzel, fish and chips, The Boundary burger or a mushroom burger. 

The drinks options include a schooner of selected tap beer, a glass of wine, a soft drink or a juice. 

You can’t go wrong with a generous pub feed at your local. For more information, visit The Boundary website here. 

When: Monday to Thursday from 5 pm – 9 pm 

Where: The Boundary, 137 Boundary St, West End 

