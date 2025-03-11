Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar

Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Image: Derek Story via Unsplash

Sadly, beloved Beans Bar is closing this month, so send them off with a bang at the epic Mario Kart tournament hosted by Immi! Whether you’re a first-time player or a seasoned pro, there’ll be glory to be won (and a bar voucher!) and bragging rights galore. And if that’s not enough, there’s a prize for the best dressed too! So lace up your racing shoes and get down to Fitzroy for the second-last night of what has been a beautiful, vital and beloved community hub.

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar

When:  March 21, 2025, 7–10pm
Where:Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $10.84
Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.

