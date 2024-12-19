Medium by Ari Angkasa

Naomi Lawrence
December 20, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

A singular vivid experience; Ari Angkasa presents Medium, a live film set under the hypnotising key light of the moon.

Effortlessly moving between performance lecture, sci-fi thriller, and musical eleganza extravaganza, Medium sees Angkasa perform as the lunar intermediary between stage and screen.

Experience Angkasa and more as they unpack the complex dichotomy that is the challenging but entertaining statecraft of cinema, and its immense power to shape collective identity.

Medium

23-25 January 2025, 9pm
Sacred Heart Courtyard, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets:$24

