Meet The Contestants for Altimate.Showdown Season Two 

Late last year it was announced that Altimate.Showdown Meanjin (Brisbane) would be launching their second season of the wildly popular alternative performance competition. After battling it out in the 2023 competition local performance artist Micah Rustichelli walked away the winner of season one.

Presented by alt. and Mara Maraschino Altimate.Showdown is hailed as an unapologetic community celebration of all performers who are unique and different. This amazing performance competition showcases the diversity of the talented local performers in Meanjin (Brisbane).

Now a new season of the competition has kicked off at The Brightside as last Thursday Helen Wheels, Lady Sasscroth, Eli Peeli Turpentine and Roxxy Tocin were sent through to the finals. Continuing this Thursday, thirteen unique and talented performers from all walks of life are ready to bare their heart and soul on stage in the fight for the season two title and over $10,000 worth of prizes.

The contenders for heat two of Altimate.Showdown Season Two are:

Alyz Ander

Angel Evermore

Arachnine

BamBam Bambi

Bella Belle

Bonnie Rogue

Delores Cumbridge

The Divine Ms Marnie

Sooty Divine

Moose!

Mickey Bee

Margie Rita

Lionel

Evie Ford

Meet the judges

The talent in this season is not only present on stage, but also on the judging panel with a list of incredible local talent helping judge the competition and select the 2024 winner. Leading the judging panel is head judge Sellma Soul. This singing, song writing, musician, performer and drag star has featured on The Voice, Triple J and stages across Brisbane and the country. Sellma will lead the judging panel alongside resident judges Mara Maraschino and Holly Spirit who will also be joined by guests just judges each week.

Madeline Glasseater wass the first guest judge to join Sellma on the panel for heat one of the competition. Madeline is a producer of local shows including “Cult The Show” and “Entertainment from the other side.” She has a wealth of talent that includes side show and burlesque and brings a unique perspective and a wealth of expertise to the panel. Who will join the panel this week?

Alt Brisbane will take place every Thursday at The Brightside in Brisbane and will comprise five heats.

Each week the judges will select one competitor to advance to the grand final, the audience will also vote and select a second competitor to advance. Contestants who are runner up in both the judges and audience category will then compete in an ultimate showdown for their chance to secure a third spot in the grand finale.

Alt Showdown heat two will take place this Thursday the 8th of February at The Brightside.

Tickets available at www.altevents.au