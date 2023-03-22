Ability Fest 2023: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

With an incredible line-up including some phenomenal LGBTQIA+ artists, Ability Fest isn’t just a good, accessible, inclusive day out, but a day out for a good cause! In their fourth year, Ability Fest celebrates local and international talent, and raises funds for the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

2022’s Australian of the Year may have retired from the world of tennis, but that doesn’t mean Dylan Alcott is resting on his (numerous) awards and trophies. One of Australia’s most beloved sportspeople and activists, Alcott started his own foundation “with the core purpose of helping young Australians with disabilities gain confidence, fulfil their potential and achieve their dreams.” With a huge line-up of musicians including Daine, Alter Boy, Alex Lahey, Yo Mafia and more, it’s going to be a phenomenal day for a great cause.

Where: Birrarung Marr, Naarm/Melbourne

When: Friday 25th of March, 12.00pm-10.00pm

Tickets: $105.68