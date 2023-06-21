Beers for Queers

Tamuz Ellazam
June 21, 2023
Beers for Queers
Image: Image: Alessa Evil, Instagram

Every month Beers for Queers brings us a joyful lineup of LGBTQIA+ artists, performers, musicians and joy, and June is no exception!

Hosted by the ‘Italian Stallion’ Bruno Salsicce, with performances from draglesque icon Moxie Delite, superstar performer Shamita Shiva, and ‘Scream Queen’ camp goddess Alessa Evil, at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 pm respectively.

Please note that due to overcrowding, the Fox Hotel and B4Q will be implementing tighter venue capacity, and security guards will create a line at the door. So arrive early, shop up a storm at the Gay Stuff Markets from 5 pm, or boogie with DJs if that’s more your style. If the stage area becomes too crowded, screens in the front bar area will show the performances live so no one misses out!

When: June 24, 2023, 5 pm-1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Melbourne
Tickets: Free Entry
Accessibility: The front bar and pool table area are accessible by a ramp from the street.
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

 

