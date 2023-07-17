Bimini Bon-Boulash Live!

Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
July 17, 2023
Bimini Bon-Boulash Live!
In The Dark presents RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. season two runner-up, fashion icon, author, model, activist and recording artist Bimini Bon-Boulash. Stomping through Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and – of course – Melbourne, Bimini brings to the stage her own brand of unique music, drag and fashion, while also featuring and uplifting phenomenal local queer talent from across Australia. Snag some early release tickets for the show, or splurge on VIP tickets to meet and greet our leggy star, with a professional digital photo to remember them by.

When: February 23, 2024, 7 pm-11 pm
Where: Trak Lounge Bar 445 Toorak Road Toorak
Tickets: $77.60–$150.95
Accessibility: Trak is wheelchair accessible.

**This event is strictly 18+ **

