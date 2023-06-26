BONEZ Alternative Queer Party

June 27, 2023

BONEZ is back! This party celebrates alternative Queers with ‘Punk as F*ck’ musical acts, performers, DJs and community. Join the BONEZ lipsync to pick one of their lineup of 50 songs, or sit back and enjoy performances from bands Sandy Dish and The Institute for Good Girls, drag and burlesque performers Dazza and Keif, Winter Greene and Kitty Obsidian, and DJ Saatana Lee Rose spinning Alternative, Emo, Heavy, Punk and Party tunes until close! Arrive before 8 pm to enjoy $7 basics and schooners, and free cans from Heaps Normal until they run out!

When: July 8, 2023, 6 pm-2 am.
Where: The Penny Black, 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick
Tickets: $18.94
Accessibility: The Penny Black is wheelchair-accessible
This event is for 18+ only

