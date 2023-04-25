Drag King Karaoke Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
April 25, 2023
Drag King Karaoke Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

What do you get when you mix the smooth suaveness of a Drag King, the high-note hijinx of Karaoke, and a beloved haven for the LGBTQIA+ community in the southeastern suburbs?

It’s the “most outrageous fun you can have with your pants on!” A night of singing, laughter and community, at LOEV’s monthly(ish) Drag King Karaoke, with your host Drag King Justin Teliqure.

Don’t worry if you’re not ready to belt your heart out just yet, Micky and Bri of LOEV want you to know that you’re welcome to come along and just enjoy the show!

“This is the night to leave your inhibitions at the door and just be your amazing self.”

When: Saturday, April 29, 8 pm–Midnight
Where: LOEV, 77 Keys Road, Moorabbin
Tickets: $11.41-$20

Advertisements

This event is strictly for 18+

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Graze and Gaze: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Graze and Gaze: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on
Friday Night Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Friday Night Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Anita Wiglet – Funny Gurl: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Anita Wiglet – Funny Gurl: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Aurelia St Clair – Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Aurelia St Clair – Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on