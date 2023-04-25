Drag King Karaoke Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

What do you get when you mix the smooth suaveness of a Drag King, the high-note hijinx of Karaoke, and a beloved haven for the LGBTQIA+ community in the southeastern suburbs?

It’s the “most outrageous fun you can have with your pants on!” A night of singing, laughter and community, at LOEV’s monthly(ish) Drag King Karaoke, with your host Drag King Justin Teliqure.

Don’t worry if you’re not ready to belt your heart out just yet, Micky and Bri of LOEV want you to know that you’re welcome to come along and just enjoy the show!

“This is the night to leave your inhibitions at the door and just be your amazing self.”