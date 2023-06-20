Dragraiser: Queer Education Workshop Fundraiser

Raising money to fund community-run queer education workshops, Dragraiser stands in the face of right-wing hatred towards trans and gender-diverse performers, drag artists and the LGBTQIA+ community. Founded by Moxie Delite and Belial B’zarr, who will run the workshops, and feature cabaret and drag from Venus Vamp, Lilium, Annie Social, Opal Essence, Winter Greene, Strewth and more! Come along and show your support, celebrate these incredible artists, and contribute our voices to stamping out the oppression of performance!

When: July 7, 2023, 8.30 pm.

Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury

Tickets: $15.50-$49.50 (Free tickets for carers available)

Accessibility: Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” No strobe lighting used. Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.

This event is for 18+ only