Dragraiser: Queer Education Workshop Fundraiser

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
June 20, 2023
Dragraiser: Queer Education Workshop Fundraiser
Image: Image: Belial B'Zaar, Instagram

Raising money to fund community-run queer education workshops, Dragraiser stands in the face of right-wing hatred towards trans and gender-diverse performers, drag artists and the LGBTQIA+ community. Founded by Moxie Delite and Belial B’zarr, who will run the workshops, and feature cabaret and drag from Venus Vamp, Lilium, Annie Social, Opal Essence, Winter Greene, Strewth and more! Come along and show your support, celebrate these incredible artists, and contribute our voices to stamping out the oppression of performance!

When: July 7, 2023, 8.30 pm.
Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury 
Tickets: $15.50-$49.50 (Free tickets for carers available)
Accessibility: Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” No strobe lighting used. Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.

This event is for 18+ only

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

NYC Pride In Melbourne
June 20, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

NYC Pride In Melbourne
Melbourne News What's on
Things At The Bondi Festival That Are Queer-tastic!
June 15, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Things At The Bondi Festival That Are Queer-tastic!
Sydney What's on
Cheers Queers! at the Victorian Pride Centre
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Cheers Queers! at the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne What's on
Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Carnaval de las Flores
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Carnaval de las Flores
Melbourne What's on
Proudkind PopUp Closing Party
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Proudkind PopUp Closing Party
Melbourne What's on
Barbie Weekender at Evie’s Disco Diner
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Barbie Weekender at Evie’s Disco Diner
Melbourne What's on