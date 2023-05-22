DT’s 28th Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

May 22, 2023
Image: Image: Instagram

Instead of demanding gifts and tribute (as they so deserve) the amazing team at DT’s are actually celebrating their 28th birthday by giving us all the gift of a blockbuster five-act show!

With Anita Service, Esther Rix, Tequlia Mockingbird, Suzie Ridge and Rubi Taböö set to wow the crowd and celebrate 28 years of DT’s, it’ll be a packed house, so book a ticket if you’re not sure you’ll arrive before 9 pm, or arrive early and ready to celebrate this important space in our community!

When: Saturday, May 27, 7 pm- 1 am

Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria

Tickets: Free for arrival between 7 pm-9 pm, $15 on the door after 9 pm, $7.50-$9.50 online preorder

Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.

This event is strictly for 18+, IDs and bags will be checked.

