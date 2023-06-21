G Flip Drummer Australian Tour

Melbourne’s own G Flip is back for their first headline tour since 2019, on sale from Tuesday 20 June! Special guests will be joining them along the three segments of the tour, with Melbourne artist Jacoténe, winner of Triple j’s Unearthed High 2022, joining them for the Adelaide, Torquay and Melbourne shows. This homecoming tour brings G Flip back to where they first started playing music, taking up drumming at just nine years old, just 20 years ago! Their latest single ‘Be Your Man’ is a tribute to their wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who they married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May.

When: September 2, 2023, 7 pm.

Where: The Forum Theatre, 154 Flinders Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $71.90 + $5.65 transaction fee

Accessibility: The Forum Theatre is wheelchair accessible, support animal and guide dog friendly, and offers companion tickets but availability is limited. Click here to see their full accessibility information, click here to submit a booking enquiry, or Monday-Friday between 9 am–5 pm, either call 1300 11 10 11 or make an in-person booking at the Princess Theatre, 163 Spring Street, Melbourne.