Good Hang: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Maddy Weeks and Maren May tackle “Queer dating, moving countries and falling in love with your GP” in their two for the price of one stand-up show at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. At an early time slot and only 50 minutes, it’s the perfect show to start off a night of comedy!

Two of the Melbourne comedy scene’s brightest rising stars, Maddy and Maren bring their unique perspectives to a show that’s not just hilarious, insightful and thought-provoking, but also just a Good Hang.

You might know Maddy as a host of Channel 31’s Wait We’re Live, from their work producing Queerly Beloved Comedy, or if you’ve been lucky enough to catch them at spots in T4T, Comedy Republic’s Late Show or at Pride of Our Footscray’s Pride Comedy Nights. They’ve also been described as having the onstage persona of ‘a dachshund [that] accidentally ate an entire packet of No Doz.’

Maren was one of RAW Comedy’s 2022 State Finalists, is featured in this year’s Breast of the Fest, and interviews some of her fellow comedians on her brand-new podcast You Can’t Blame Gravity. Originally from Germany, Maren “would like you to think that her comedy is deadpan, but she knows she probably smiles too much for that.”

When: Tuesday, April 11 – Sunday, April 23. Tuesday-Friday at 5.15 pm, Weekends at 4.15 pm.

Where: Storyville Melbourne, 185 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $15-$25